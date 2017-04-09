Free Haircuts Helping Those in Need

Free haircuts to help the community in need. Local stylists from salons in Henderson giving free haircuts to the homeless community at the Salvation Army.

Warm Center, Harbor House Christian Center, The Father Bradley Shelter for Women and others participated in the event. Organizers say there were stylists from four salons volunteering.

Erica Pullum says, “I think it was very successful to be the first year. I was please with the turn out. We served over 30.”

Organizers say they hope to coordinate similar events in the future.

