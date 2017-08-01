Free Friday at Evansville Museum

The best things in life are free and this Friday will be no exception. The Evansville Museum of Arts, History and Science will offer free admission and activities for all ages.

Free Friday at the museum goes from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. This month’s Free Friday is all about memes at the museum where you can discover memes all around you.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., there will be an open lab activity on fidget spinner art and you can play board games from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There are also movies and planetarium shows for a small ticket price.

Comments

comments