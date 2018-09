Friday, the Evansville Museum of Arts, History and Science will open its doors to the public for Free Friday.

Free Friday at the museum goes from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The EMTRAC that sits next to the museum is also part of Free Friday and families can check out the train at no cost.

Several family-friendly activities are planned throughout the day including creating dinosaur tracks, a fossil trade as well as a cooking class.

