Free Fishing Weekend in Indiana

May 30th, 2018 Indiana

This weekend, anyone can fish for free at several waterways around the Hoosier State.

The State Department of Natural Resources will allow Hoosiers without a license to fish both Saturday and Sunday.

Usually, kids 17 and under aren’t required to carry a fishing license, but the DNR says they relax the rules a few times a year to give families a chance to spend time together and learn about fishing.

Several state parks in the Hoosier State will host special events this weekend, including a lean to fish workshop at Garvin Park in Evansville

More information on Free Fishing Day can be found at the DNR website in.gov/dnr/fishwild

 

