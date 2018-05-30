Free Fishing Weekend in Indiana

This weekend, anyone can fish for free at several waterways around the Hoosier State.

The State Department of Natural Resources will allow Hoosiers without a license to fish both Saturday and Sunday.

Usually, kids 17 and under aren’t required to carry a fishing license, but the DNR says they relax the rules a few times a year to give families a chance to spend time together and learn about fishing.

Several state parks in the Hoosier State will host special events this weekend, including a lean to fish workshop at Garvin Park in Evansville

More information on Free Fishing Day can be found at the DNR website in.gov/dnr/fishwild

