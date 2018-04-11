Home Indiana Free Fishing Day Set For April 21st April 11th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

The first of four free fishing days is just around the corner. On April 21st, Hoosiers will be able to go fishing without a license or a trout stamp.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says it gives families an opportunity to learn how to fish.

But if you can’t make it out next weekend, there are three other free fishing days to take advantage of. The free fishing days will be May 19th and June 2nd and 3rd.

