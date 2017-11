Home Illinois Free Doritos Locos Tacos Thanks To Houston Astros November 1st, 2017 Amanda Porter Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

Thanks to Houston Astros outfielder, Cameron Maybin, everyone in America gets a Doritos Loco taco free at Taco Bell today.

Maybin stole a base in a time crunch in game 2 of the World Series.

The Taco Bell Steal A Base-Steal A Taco promotion runs from 2 pm until 6 pm Wednesday, November 1st.

Head to any Taco Bell to a get your free Doritos Locos taco!

