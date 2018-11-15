Home Indiana Free Admission to Indiana State Parks on Black Friday November 15th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

State parks across Indiana are offering an escape from the crowds on Black Friday free of charge.

The DNR is offering free admission to any state park, reservoir or state forest recreation area that charges gate admission on that day, including state off-road riding areas.

Visitors are also being offered 20% off a meal at an Indiana State Park Inn that day by downloading a coupon from Indiana State Parks Special Event page which can be found by clicking here.

DNR also says sharing your outdoor experince on social media on Black Friday can win you prizes. Below is how to participate:

Post a photo to the Indiana State Parks Facebook page or to the DNR Instagram page and you’ll be entered into a drawing for annual passes, lake permits and more. Include the hashtag # optoutside or # optoutsideIN when you post your photo

Instagram page and you’ll be entered into a drawing for annual passes, lake permits and more. Include the # or # when you post your photo Camp at a state park or state forest recreation area, or stay at an Indiana State Park Inn on Black Friday, and you’ll be entered in a drawing for camping or inns gift cards. The first 20 people to post a photo to the Indiana State Parks Facebook page of their camping trip or inns visit will receive a logoed # OptOutside Indiana State Parks winter knit cap. Include the hashtag # optoutside , # optoutsideINN or # optoutsideCAMP with your post

# Indiana State Parks winter knit cap. Include the # , # or # with your post Complete the # optoutside scavenger hunt at stateparks .IN.gov/3282. htm and return it to the email or address on the page to be entered in a separate drawing for 2019 annual passes. The first 20 scavenger hunts returned will receive a logoed # OptOutside Indiana State Parks winter knit hat

