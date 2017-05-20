Fred’s Bar Closing After 29 Years

A Jacobsville staple is closing its doors after nearly 30 years. Fred’s Bar and Grill has been around since the 80’s but Saturday marks the bar and grill’s final day.

Owners of the bar say the decision to move on was easy, they needed a break. Owners and employees say they have made a lot of great relationships within the community after nearly 3 decades.

Barbara Willman says, “We’ve made a lot of good friends here and everybody brings there families bring their kids here like those little boys back there they’ve grown up here.”

Echo Community Healthcare will take over the property.

Comments

comments