Freak Out Will Operate at Fall Festival After Ohio Fair Accident September 29th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The same ride that killed one person in an accident at the Ohio State Fair this summer will be at this year’s fall fest.

The West Side Nut Club told 44News that North American Midway Entertainment, the company that brings the rides to Fall Festival, has inspected all rides, including the ride known as the Freak Out.

They said that all rides passed inspection, and the Nut Club feels confident in the company’s due diligence.

