Freak Out Ride Won’t Operate At Fall Festival After Ohio Fair Incident

In light of the Ohio State Fair incident, North American Midway Entertainment, the company that brings in the rides at the Fall Festival, says it will keep all of the Fire Ball rides and Freak Out rides closed until further notice.

The company says it’s not the Midway provider for the Ohio State Fair, but the company is taking a precautionary safety measure.

“To update you all:

Out of an over abundance of safety and caution, while North American Midway Entertainment is not the Midway provider at the Ohio State Fair, due to the tragic incident there yesterday evening we will keep all of our Fire Ball rides and Freak Out rides closed until further notice from the manufacturer for precautionary safety measures. Again, our thoughts and prayers are with all involved.”

The West Side Nut Club declined to make a comment.

