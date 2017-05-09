Fraternity Remembers Brother Killed in US41 Accident

The members of University of Evansville’s Sigma Phi Epsilon at the University of Evansville are remembering their brother who passed away early Sunday morning.

Devin Cyr, 20, was stopped at a red light on US41 on Saturday when a semi hit him from behind.

Hours later he passes away from injuries sustained from that accident.

“Losing one of your best friends is, especially at this age is not okay,” said Sigma Phi Epsilon brother Alex Gould. “You start asking yourself why and it’s hard to make sense of it.”

On Saturday May 6th Devin Cyr was traveling to Vincennes University to help his sister move out. But he never made it to Vincennes.

“Devin was in a car accident and we didn’t really at first know how serious it was,” said Gould. “We though okay, we’re naive, at 20 years old you don’t think anyone’s in serious trouble.

A semi truck travelling southbound on US41 failed to stop at a red light Cyr was stopped at. His car was mangled, he was in critical condition.

“First it was critical condition, then I heard he was on life support,” said Jake Gould, Sigma Phi Epsilon brother. “And still everyone was clinging to a little bit of hope but we knew it wasn’t looking good.”

As time went on Cyr’s condition got worse.

“The news came to us at about 11 o’clock at night that Devin was not going to make it,” said Austin Cibulka, Sigma Phi Epsilon brother. “And they did let us go in and say our final goodbye to Devin, so we were able to see him in that states.”

While it’s been a roller coaster of emotions for the brothers of Sigma Phi Epsilon, they’re leaning on each other, support from the community and their memories of their brother.

“Me and him has this like obsession for some reason with like cleaning things during parties so when there was a party going on, music blasting, me and Dev would be like you know this is lame lets get the party going,” said Jake Gould. “And we’d bust out a broom and a dust pan or a mop and start moping in the middle of the floor during a party. One day he looks at me and says dude let’s get the ironing board out and I was like absolutely.”

While Cyr’s brothers describe him as the “Unique” life of the party, that’s not the only thing he’ll be remembered for.

“Even though some of us are older in our close nit group of friends, he was a younger kid but you still looked up to him in a lot of ways, said Alex Gould. “A lot of people forget that because you’re older than someone you can’t look to them for advice, he was just special in that way. He was mature beyond his years. Again, 20 short years, he left something on this earth that maybe not a lot of people can say by the age of 80.”

The brothers of Sigma Phi Epsilon have set up a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral costs and medical expenses. To donate click here.

