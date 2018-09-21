Fraternal Order Of Police Endorses Levco

The Evansville Fraternal Order of Police is backing former Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Stan Levco in this year’s election. It’s a reverse from their stance the last time current prosecutor Nick Hermann ran against Levco.

The FOP endorsement shows which candidate authorities believe will do their best to keep the community safe and who will work best alongside officers. Eight years ago the FOP believed that candidate was Nick Hermann. The Republican won the 2010 election and had served for the last eight years.

The FOP’s chairman says choosing to endorse Levco isn’t about changing their mind, but who will be best for the job.

“During the time that Levco and Hermann were running against each other, I didn’t serve on the political action committee, and to my knowledge, none of the other committee members did as well. So it’s a new election, new ideas so I can’t speak for why they did the endorsements then. I can only tell you from interviewing each of the candidates. It was the decision of after hearing from the body and the committee to endorse the candidates we did,” says FOP chairman Chris Roe.

