Franklin Street Reopens After Fall Fest

A day after Fall Festival has ended, Franklin Street is cleaned up and back open to traffic.

Volunteers were up in the early morning hours Sunday getting booths out and cleaning up the garbage left behind from the week-long festival. Crews started by washing off perimeter lots, while others started picking up trash by hand. Volunteers were also blowing trash off the sidewalks and from in between buildings. Then, the roads were wet down, and street sweepers were brought in, along with detergent power washers to be used on buildings and sidewalks.

West Side Nut Clubbers say they felt there was more trash produced at this years Fall Fest than recent years past.

