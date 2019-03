A day of family and friends, that’s the theme of the Mardi Gras parade on Franklin Street.

The parade is in its sixth year.

The pre-parade party began with a Mardi Gras Dash Costume contest followed with more celebration.

The event is put on by the Franklin Street events association. The boards’ president says putting on the event collectively is the best way.

“All of us can tell our own stories powerfully but when you put all our stories together, the message gets from far and wide,” said Amy Word, president of the Franklin Street Events Association. When we do that in the spirit of collaborativeness, it sure makes a difference in the outcome.”

The parade drew about 40 entries this year. Word says, one of the best parts about Mardi Gras is the food. A special menu is present a week before fat Tuesday featuring tradition Mardi Gras cuisines.

