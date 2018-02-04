Home Indiana Evansville Franklin Street Bars Welcome Football Fans For Super Bowl LII February 4th, 2018 Melanie Zayas Evansville, Indiana

Some may even call Super Bowl Sunday a national holiday. It’s when people come together to root for a team even if their team didn’t actually make it. Tonight, Franklin Street was a host to many different fans.

The Manager of Pistons Bar and Grill, Matt Dickerson says, “It’s no hidden secret Super Bowl Sunday is why everybody comes out. Everywhere, there’s a bar or house parties. Everyone’s there for one reason and that’s to watch the game.”

Bitter cold winds and a coating of snow covered Franklin Street just moments before the Super Bowl even begun. However, that did not stop people from coming out on a day some call an American holiday. Doug Dillard, an Evansville resident says,”That won’t keep people away they will be in here watching the Super Bowl. The Super Bowl is a once in a year event and it crosses so many different lines and generations that no weather is gonna keep people away from the bars today.” Franklin Street also welcomed a Chicago native, who says a relative of his, Rob Ninkovich, used to play for the New England Patriots. Adam Starcevich says, “I’m a Patriots fan because my cousin played for the team for the past few years so and Tom Brady is the greatest to play so I’m gonna root for him no matter what”

Some also shared their end of game predictions – regardless if their team made it to the Super Bowl or not. Piston’s Bar and Grill chef, Dontae Hines says, “The people here are probably gonna be Patriots fans just because but I’m thinking the Eagles are gonna win today.”

Starcevich betted,”The Patriots are winning by double digits. Tom Brady is gonna throw for four touchdowns tonight and it’s gonna be the sixth championship for him.”

People who came out tonight say they were also there to enjoy the atmosphere on Franklin Street – no matter who won tonight’s game.

