CSX has closed the Franklin Street railroad crossing until Friday, May 25th.

The road up to the crossing is open to accommodate near by businesses.

Ohio Street Railroad crossing is currently closed as well.

CSX has been repairing all tracks throughout Vanderburgh County, which include repaving the road leading up to the tracks.

