Frame of Mind: Vision Boards & Why You Should Create One

On Monday 44News goes inside the community for our “Frame of Mind” segment where we try to help get your week started off on the right foot. 44News morning anchor Lauren Leslie spoke with Life Coach Susan Wagner on Vision Boards for adults and why you should create one in the New Year.

Susan will be holding a workshop at the end of January for anyone who wants to create a vision board. The “Envisioning Your Dream Life with Vision Boards” workshop will be Thursday, January 25th from 6-8PM at the Brickyard Apartments party room. The Brickyard complex is located at 3701 Upper Mt Vernon Road in Evansville. The workshop has limited spaces and is just $35 with all supplies provided at the event!

To sign up for the workshop click here.

Lauren Leslie Lauren Leslie is from Evansville, and has previously worked as a News Producer. Lauren graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a Bachelor of Science in Radio and Television and a Minor in Criminal Justice. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments