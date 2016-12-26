44News | Evansville, IN

Frame of Mind with Susan Wagner

December 26th, 2016 44News This Morning, Evansville, Indiana

44News This Morning Anchor Shelby Coates spoke with Susan Wagner for Frame of Mind, where we focus on overall wellness and mental health. Susan Wagner is a life and wellness coach. The last Monday of 2016, Shelby Coates spoke to Susan Wagner about ways to prepare for an awesome 2017.

1. First, do a reality check of what went well in 2016 and what didn’t then what needs to change
2. envision a successful 2017 – how do you want your life/business to be different
3. establish routines
4. create a vision board – essentially creating a visual of your 2017 plan

To contact Susan Wagner her email address is wagnermsusan@gmail.com. If you want to take a look at her website, visit Susan Wagner.

