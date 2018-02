44News This Morning goes Inside the Community for Frame of Mind.

Life Coach Susan Wagner joins Shelby Coates to talk about self-love and nourishment as we head into Valentine’s Day.

She says when it comes to making sure you are taking time to love yourself, ask these four questions: Are you tired? Are you hungry? Are you angry? Are you lonely?

For more information visit www.susanmwagner.com.

