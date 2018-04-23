Frame of Mind: Removing Mind Clutter

Life Coach Susan Wagner joins 44News This Morning for Frame of Mind.

Wagner says when it comes to Spring clean, it’s also a good time to de-clutter your mind.

Wagner explains mind clutter, and she offers two action steps to remove the clutter from our minds. She recommends making a list and embracing the junk drawer. She also says meditation and disconnecting from social media also work for her.

To continue the de-cluttering conversation visit her website susanmwagner.com.

