Frame of Mind: Removing Mind Clutter

April 23rd, 2018 44News This Morning

Life Coach Susan Wagner joins 44News This Morning for Frame of Mind.

Wagner says when it comes to Spring clean, it’s also a good time to de-clutter your mind.

Wagner explains mind clutter, and she offers two action steps to remove the clutter from our minds. She recommends making a list and embracing the junk drawer. She also says meditation and disconnecting from social media also work for her.

To continue the de-cluttering conversation visit her website susanmwagner.com.

