Frame of Mind with Johanna Druen

January 16th, 2017 44News This Morning, Evansville, Indiana

44News This Morning anchor Shelby Coates spoke with life coach and educational consultant Johanna Druen. This is a segment where we focus on overall wellness and mental health. Shelby Coates spoke with Johanna Druen about New Year’s resolutions and if we are still keeping those.

There are three truths about change.
– True change takes time
– Healthy change comes when it’s for you, not because society expects it
– You will change when you are more afraid of staying the same than you are of changing

