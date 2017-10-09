Frame of Mind: Having Compassion For Yourself

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community for Frame of Mind.

Susan Wagner joins us as we focus on overall wellness and mental health to start the week off right.

Wagner says women seem to be stuck on mistakes, and they really beat themselves up about every little imperfection and mistake they make.

She says the best way to get over those mistakes is to have compassion for yourself.

For more conversation with Wagner visit her website at susanmwagner.com.

