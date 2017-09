We are going Inside the Community for Frame of Mind with life coach Susan Wagner.

This Monday morning we are talking about Cake and Coaching.

Wagner’s workshop is Wednesday October 18th from 6:30pm until 8pm.

This is taking place at Gayla’s Cake Shop on North Main Street.

The cost is $45. Visit www.susanmwagner.com to RSVP.

Again the correct date is Wednesday, Oct 18th at 6:30pm.

Comments

comments