Frame of Mind: Bullying in the Workplace

March 28th, 2017 44News This Morning, Evansville, Indiana

44News reporter Lauren Leslie spoke with life coach Susan Wagner to talk about a unique topic, which is workplace bullying. There’s a new breed of female bullies cropping up in workplaces across the country. This is according to a nationwide poll by the employment law alliance.

Susan Wagner talks about why a person is bullying in a workplace environment and what people can do if they are bullied in the workplace. She talks about how many American workers say they’ve experienced workplace harassment/abuse/bullying.

