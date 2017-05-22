FOX Sports Reports Nicky Hayden Dies from Injuries

An Owensboro-native and MotoGP racer dies days after being hit by a car in Italy. Nicky Hayden was training on his bike on the Rimini coast in Italy on Wednesday, May 17th when he was hit by a car.

The 35-year-old was taken to a local hospital with chest and head injuries then he was transferred to the Bufalini hospital in Cesena. The next day reports said Hayden suffered brain damage in the crash, and was still in critical condition over the weekend.

Hayden worked his way up to the premier class of MotoGP by 2003 when he was 21 years old, teaming up with Valentino Rossi at Repsol Honda. Three years later, Hayden won the MotoGP Championship after a season-long battle with Rossi.

In 2016, Hayden switched to the Superbike World Championship where he took a race win in Malaysia.

FOX Sports is reporting that Hayden succumbed to his injuries and died Monday, May 22nd.

Comments

comments