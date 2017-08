Former WEVV-TV sports director and current FS1 NASCAR host Adam Alexander stopped by 44News to speak with current sports director JoJo Gentry about Dale Earnhardt Jr. ahead of his retirement, which is set for the conclusion of the 2017 season.

Alexander says the sport of racing is in a transition era. Legendary drivers, like Dale Jr., are leaving the sport they love while younger drivers look to make names for themselves.



JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments