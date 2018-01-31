Home Sports Fox to Broadcast Thursday Night Football Through 2022 Season January 31st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Sports

Fox Sports scores a big touchdown before the NFL season comes to an end.

The network secured a five year deal with the National Football League to broadcast Thursday Night Football.

So starting in the fall Fox will replace CBS and NBC as the TNF broadcaster.

The network is reportedly paying the NFL about $550 million a year through the 2022 season.

That’s more than the combined $450 million per year CBS and NBC paid over the last two years.

So on Thursday nights in the fall make sure you tune in to Fox44 because they will be the new home of mid-week football.

