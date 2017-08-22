Home Indiana Fox Announces Nationwide Casting Call for “A Christmas Story” August 22nd, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

Fox is holding an open call to find a new “Ralphie” for its live production of “A Christmas Story”. A national wide digital casting call is underway to find the lead character of the award-winning film.

Fox Broadcasting Company and Warner Horizon Unscripted Television are partnering with award-winning film, television and theater producer Marc Platt of “Grease” and “La-La Land” fame to bring “A Christmas Story” to the stage this December.

The new stage production will try to recapture the feel of the beloved book. Emmy award-nominee and Saturday Night Live Alum Maya Rudolph has been cast to play the boy’s mother in the live version.

