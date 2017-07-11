44News | Evansville, IN

Fox 44 Newscast Visits Wayne County Fairgrounds

Fox 44 Newscast Visits Wayne County Fairgrounds

July 11th, 2017 Illinois

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Tuesday, the Fox 44 newscast visited the Wayne County Fair in Fairfield, Illinois. Chris Cerenelli, Amanda Decker, Chad Evans, and Jojo Gentry were on the scene to bring viewers the history of the small town, and showcase some of the little known facts about it.

Fairfield was just the first stop on the “In Your Community Tour” around the Tri-State. Next week, the newscast will be visiting the Warrick County Fair in Boonville; and the week after that will be the Hopkins County Fair in Madisonville.

Tyrone Morris

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.