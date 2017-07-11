Home Illinois Fox 44 Newscast Visits Wayne County Fairgrounds July 11th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Illinois Pinterest

Tuesday, the Fox 44 newscast visited the Wayne County Fair in Fairfield, Illinois. Chris Cerenelli, Amanda Decker, Chad Evans, and Jojo Gentry were on the scene to bring viewers the history of the small town, and showcase some of the little known facts about it.

Fairfield was just the first stop on the “In Your Community Tour” around the Tri-State. Next week, the newscast will be visiting the Warrick County Fair in Boonville; and the week after that will be the Hopkins County Fair in Madisonville.

