Fourth Suspect Arrested In Connection With New Year's Day Murder April 10th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with the New Year’s Day murder of D’Angelo White. Noah Coleman was taken into custody during a traffic stop for his alleged role in the death of White.

Officials say 27-year-old Ke’Shea Johnson and 23-year-old Jhanaie Wickware were arrested for level 5 assisting a criminal. The two females transported Coleman from Henderson, KY. They were stopped along I-69 and discovered Coleman hiding on the floor in the back of the van.

In February, Derrick Butts, Charissa Robinson, and Mykel Blair were arrested and charged with murder, conspiracy to commit armed robbery resulting in death, and attempted robbery resulting in death.

Investigators believe Robinson lured White to South Bedford Avenue to buy marijuana from him. Police believe the drug deal was arranged with the purpose of robbing White.

Authorities believe Blair was the person who shot White during the robbery. White drove off, but crashed shortly after into a home on Washington Avenue. But Police say he told them “in my phone, she set me up” before he died.

Police recovered 68 grams of marijuana in White’s vehicle.

An investigation revealed Robinson stole the gun used in the shooting, and it belonged to her grandparents.

According to the police reports a Snapchat video also showed Robinson displaying the gun and laughing.

Investigators say Coleman was stopped by Henderson Police in the days following the murder and had six handguns in his possession. HPD seized the guns, but did not arrest Coleman. The guns will be tested to see if any are connected with White’s murder.

Blair, Butts, and Robinson are being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

There’s no word the exact charges Coleman will face once he’s booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

