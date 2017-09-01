Home Kentucky Henderson Fourth Person Arrested in Connection to Henderson County Kidnapping Case September 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

A fourth person is arrested in connection with a man found beaten, naked, and bound last week in Henderson County. Kentucky State Police arrested 24-year-old Jessica Caterina, of Tennessee, on kidnapping and wanton endangerment charges on Thursday around 4:30 p.m.

On August 21st, Henderson County Sheriff’s deputies found a 22-year-old Jasper man without clothes, wrapped up in a blanket, and duct taped in the Alsey Bottoms area of Henderson County. Deputies say the victim was found along Highway 136 West, asking for help.

Two men, 22-year-old Mason Brown and 23-year-old Cole Schriber, were later found and arrested at their homes in Henderson.

Henderson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested another man, 29-year-old Jacob Woods, Thursday afternoon. A few hours later, KSP found and arrested Caterina in connection to this case.

All four people are being held in the Henderson County Jail with bonds ranging from $10,000 to $25,000.

Caterina was also served a warrant for being a Fugitive from Another State for Robbery charges out of Vanderburgh County.

