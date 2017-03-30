Home Kentucky Fourth Graders Get a New Taste in Owensboro March 30th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

Thursday, Fourth grade students at Meadow Lands Elementary School spent the day eating chocolate-covered mealworms and crickets.

This was part of their reading unit, “Food: The Good, The Bad, and The Gross.”

The Kentucky students have learned that bugs are earth-friendly, as well as a nutritious food source.

Educators believe this learning method helps the students retain information in a hands-on way.

“They do grasp things better. Of course anytime you can make things engaging for them, things they can relate to, especially if they’re going to eat things, it makes them become more involved and completely encompassed in the activity, ” Kevin Lowe, Principal of Meadow Lands Elementary said.



The lesson also taught the students that the United States is the minority in the world, when it comes to eating bugs.

Comments

comments