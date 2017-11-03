Fourth Annual Santa Run Just Around The Corner

It’s a weekend filled with dozens of Santas running and walking. The fourth annual Evansville Rotary Santa Run is just around the corner.

Registration is $25, but the cost goes up to $30 on Thursday, November 30th, and that cost includes a Santa suit.

Participants can pick up their registration packets on Friday, December 1st from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the lobby of the Buffalo Trace Council at 3501 East Lloyd Expressway, or on race day December 2nd from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The Santa Run will be on Saturday, December 2nd at 9 a.m.

For more information, visit Evansville Santa Run.

