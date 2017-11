Home Kentucky Fourth Annual Kraftucky Arts and Craft Expo Kicks off Friday in Owensboro November 9th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro

The fourth annual Kraftucky Arts and Craft Expo is coming to the Owensboro Convention Center. The expo kicks off Friday and will conclude Sunday.

You can find things like special painting classes, pottery demonstrations, and crochet projects.

The expo runs from two until 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is $3 for adults and children 12 and under are admitted free.

Comments

comments