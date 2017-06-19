The fourth annual Dust Bowl tips off with a jam-packed week of events.

This year, organizers are trying to make it more of a community event, and not just about basketball.

Eight-year-old Jeraden Copeland has been coming to the Dust Bowl for about three years. He has fun watching the games, but looks forward to the day he’s old enough to actually play in the games.

“I might get too happy,” said Copeland. “And have to use the bathroom.”

The Dust Bowl runs through Saturday, June 24th at the CK Newsome Center. Games begin at five o’clock each night.

