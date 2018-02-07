Home Kentucky Henderson Four Year Old Life Flighted After Henderson County Rollover Accident February 7th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Henderson, Kentucky

A four-year-old is life-flighted and three others are injured following an accident in Henderson County. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says Neita Harry overcorrected while driving on Highway 41 near Cairo Elementary School.

Deputies say Harry’s van rolled three times before landing on the passenger side. She and a seven-month-old were thrown from the vehicle.

Two other passengers remained inside including a four-year-old boy who had to be flown to St. Vincent Hospital. The three other passengers were taken by ambulance to St. Vincent.

They are all in stable condition. Portions of U.S. 41-A were closed as crews were responded, but has since reopened.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating what led to the crash

