Ellie Smiley, Itty Bitty, O-Lee and Milo Seals make up half of the field for Ellis Park’s annual Wiener Dog Derby.

The four Dachshunds qualified Saturday after finishing in the top two spots of their respective races.

Ellie’s owners on hand for the event, Donna Smiley and Emiley Skeen, did not expect her to win.

However, that does not make them any less proud of their champion.

Comments

comments