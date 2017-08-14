Home Indiana Four Tri-State Families Recognized With Hoosier Homestead Awards August 14th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Four Tri-state families are recognized for their years of work on family farms. These families received a Centennial Award at the Indiana State Fair.

State Senator Jim Tomes (R-Wadesville) and State Representatives Wendy McNamara (R-Evansville) and Thomas Washburne (R-Inglefield) announced the winners, who include:

– The Elwood Williams Farms in Poseyville

– The Pearl Yeida Hughes Farm in Mt. Vernon

– The Schauss Farm in Evansville

– The Scherer Farm in Mt. Vernon

In order for a family to receive this award it must own the farm for at least 100 consecutive years, and produce more than $1,000 worth of product per year.

Two awards ceremonies are held each year, in the spring and summer, to celebrate the achievements of farmers across the state.

Hoosier farm families may qualify for the Centennial Award (100 years of ownership), Sesquicentennial Award (150 years of ownership), or the Bicentennial Award (200 years of ownership).

For more information, visit Hoosier Homestead Awards.

