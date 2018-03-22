Home Kentucky Four Suspects Arrested in Connection With Gun Store Burglaries March 22nd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro

A gang behind a gun theft spree that included a gun store in Owensboro was using teenagers to do some of the dirty work. That’s according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Nashville.

Keith Swanson, James Hudgens, and Karshma Dardy Jr. have all been arrested for those five gun store break-ins. A fourth man, Keshawn Martin, was also arrested when he was caught with one of the stolen guns.

They happened in January and February. Investigators say three of the men were part of a theft ring that targeted stores in both middle Tennessee and Kentucky.

125 guns were stolen with the help of recruited teenagers — 50 of those from Whittaker Gun Store in Owensboro. The suspects then re-sold the stolen guns on the Armslist website.

The men are charged with conspiracy to steal, possession, and sale of stolen firearms.

The group faces more than a dozen years in prison.

Comments

comments