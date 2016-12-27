Four Southwestern Indiana Organizations Awarded Education Grants

Four organizations in southwestern Indiana are being awarded part of a $10.3 million education grant. The Indiana Department of Education awarded 57 grants statewide to the 21st Century Community Learning Centers that provide enrichment programs.

The four organization include Boom Squad, Inc. with $100,000, Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation with $325,000, Perry Central Community School Corporation with $150,000 and Washington Community School Corporation with $150,000.

Indiana’s 21st Century Community Learning Centers aim to increase access to high-quality programming outside of school hours statewide for students in low performing and high-poverty schools. These centers provide academic enrichment, tutoring and mentoring, and homework help, as well as music, arts, sports and cultural activities.

Selected programs will be funded for up to four years beginning in the 2017-2018 school year.

For a full list of grant recipients, visit 21st Century Community Learning Centers.

Comments

comments