Four SIAC Teams Play for State Titles Saturday

Four SIAC soccer teams play for a state title this weekend in Indianapolis.

IUPUI plays host to droves of Evansville fans as the Mater Dei girls, Memorial girls, Memorial boys and Castle boys will play in their respective championship games next Saturday.

FULL SCHEDULE

Michael A. Carroll Track & Soccer Stadium, IUPUI

Class A Girls: Wheeler (21-0) vs. Evansville Mater Dei (12-6-4) at 10:30 a.m. ET

Class 2A Girls: South Bend St. Joseph (10-4-1) vs. Evansville Memorial (18-4) at 1 p.m. ET

Class 2A Boys: Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran (17-2-4) vs. Evansville Memorial (19-2-1) at 3:30 p.m. ET

Class 3A Boys: Harrison (West Lafayette) (19-1-2) vs. Castle (17-4-1) at 6 p.m. ET



