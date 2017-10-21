Four SIAC Soccer Teams Heading to State

The Southern Indiana Athletic Conference can carpool to the site of the IHSAA state soccer finals.

IUPUI plays host to droves of Evansville fans as the Mater Dei girls, Memorial girls, Memorial boys and Castle boys will play in their respective championship games next Saturday.

Mater Dei started the afternoon at North High School with a 4-1 win over Triton Central in the girls Class 1A semi-state, followed by a Memorial girls soccer 7-0 win over Bishop Chatard in Class 2A.

The Tigers continued the shutout trend with a 3-0 win on the boys side over Cardinal Ritter in Class 2A.

Finally, the Castle boys soccer team won on a last-second free kick to beat North Central 2-1.

All four SIAC teams will now play for a state title on the same day.

FULL SCHEDULE

Saturday, October 28

Michael A. Carroll Track & Soccer Stadium, IUPUI

Class A Girls: Wheeler (21-0) vs. Evansville Mater Dei (12-6-4) at 10:30 a.m. ET

Class 2A Girls: South Bend St. Joseph (10-4-1) vs. Evansville Memorial (18-4) at 1 p.m. ET

Class 2A Boys: Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran (17-2-4) vs. Evansville Memorial (19-2-1) at 3:30 p.m. ET

Class 3A Boys: Harrison (West Lafayette) (19-1-2) vs. Castle (17-4-1) at 6 p.m. ET

