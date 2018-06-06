Home Indiana Four More Prosecutors Added in Southern District June 6th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler announced four assistant U.S. attorneys have been added to the southern district of Indiana.

Three of those prosecutors will focus on violent crime while the other will concentrate on the opioid enforcement.

The four are among 300 other assistant U.S. attorneys that the justice department is adding across the country.

Minkler says two of his top priorities for the district is reducing gun violence and working on the opioid epidemic.

