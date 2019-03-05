Four People Arrested on Synthetic Drug Trafficking

A Hopkins County synthetic drug investigation that started in January lands four people in jail. At the center of the investigation Joseph Kimbrew and DeWayne Thompson and their role selling synthetic pot throughout Hopkins County.

Detectives executed search warrants for both Kimbrew and Thompson’s homes and police say children were present at both locations. After a series of controlled buys authorities found over a half-pound of synthetic pot along with drug paraphernalia in Kimbrew’s home on Murray Street.

Monday detectives saw Charles Peak come and go several times from Thompson’s home on Sugg Street throughout the day. Eventually, officials stopped Peak and found synthetic pot in his possession as well as multiple bags of synthetic drugs, pills, and money in the house.

Crystal Miller was also arrested at that house facing trafficking and wanton endangerment charges.

Charles Peak

DeWayne Thompson

Joseph Kimbrew

Crystal Miller

