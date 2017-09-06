Home Kentucky Four People Arrested After Hopkins Co. Drug Bust September 6th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Four people are arrested after Hopkins County authorities and Kentucky State Police serve search warrants.

Bobby Rice, Kenny White, Terry Brown and Timothy Warner are facing charges ranging from drug trafficking to possession of a handgun by a felon.

Detectives acted on tips and served search warrants in Earlington and Madisonville.

They found 19 marijuana plants along with crystal meth, cash and a pistol.

All four suspects are being held in the Hopkins County Jail.

