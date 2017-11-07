Home Illinois Four People Arrested Following Multi-Agency Investigation In Illinois November 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois

Four people are arrested following a multi-agency investigation in Illinois. The Gallatin County States Attorney’s Office, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Department and the Shawneetown Police Department conducted an investigation that led to four arrests between 8 p.m. on November 2nd and 1 a.m. on November 3rd.

Search warrants were issued for Erica Wilson, Jason Patton, Alexander Filligim, and Rachelle Forrester.

Authorities arrested Wilson and Patton in Shawneetown, where Wilson was wanted for theft and possession of stolen property. Patton was wanted for unlawful possession of a cannabis based product manufacturing equipment, possession of a firearm ammunition by a felon, and felony possession of cannabis.

Filligim and Forrester were arrested in Ridgway. Filligim was wanted for burglary, felony theft, and possession of meth. Forrester was charged with possession of meth and possession of stolen property.

As part of this investigation, another warrant was issued for Austin Perrone for burglary and felony theft. Perrone is still at large.

All four people are being held in the White County Jail.

Comments

comments