Four People Arrested in Connection to Assault at Madisonville Gas Station November 15th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

Four people are arrested in connection to an assault at a gas station in Madisonville earlier this month. Madisonville Police arrested 33-year-old Deirdre Allen, 35-year-old Antoine Doss, 51-year-old Theresa Hall, and 34-year-old Candis Doss on assault charges.

On November 7th, authorities responded to an assault incident at the Marathon gas station in Madisonville. The Madisonville Police Department shared a video on its Facebook page, showing multiple individuals beating and kicking a person lying on the ground.

The victim told police they did not know the names of the individuals involved, but the police have since identified some of those people.

All four individuals were arrested on November 14th. They are being held in the Hopkins County Jail on assault charges.

