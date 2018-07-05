Four Pedestrians Injured In Spencer Co. Crash

Indiana State Police is investigating a crash that injured four pedestrians in Spencer County.

Troopers responded Wednesday around 11 p.m. to the 11000 block of North State Road 545 in New Boston. Investigators said a car and SUV collided, then one of the involved vehicles crashed into group of pedestrians.

Two of the pedestrians were taken by medical helicopter for serious injuries. The other two pedestrians were rushed to the hospital by ambulance with unknown injuries. Police are waiting to release the names of the injured.

The two drivers have been identified as Patrick Taylor-Gerber, 28, of Tell City, and a 17-year-old juvenile from Owensboro. Troopers said the teen suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No one has been arrested in connection to the crash, but police hinted arrests are possible. ISP said troopers are investigating drug and alcohol use as a factor in the crash, pending official toxicology results from the state’s forensic laboratory in Indianapolis.

