Four National Guard Soldiers Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault June 14th, 2017

Four Kentucky National Guard soldiers are arrested following a sexual assault investigation. The investigation began on June 3rd in Calloway County. Police were called to Murray-Calloway County Hospital nearly two weeks ago for a report of sexual assault. All four suspects were arrested that same day.

The victim says she was given alcohol and assaulted by all four suspects.

Anthony Tubolino, of Auburn, is charged with rape, sodomy, and unlawful transaction with a minor.

Tyler Hart, of Bowling Green, is charged with sexual abuse and sodomy.

Austin Dennis and Jacob Ruth, both of Munfordville, are charged with sodomy.

The four men were arrested and taken to the Calloway County Jail.

The Kentucky National Guard and Kentucky State Police are still investigating this case.

