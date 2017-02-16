Home Indiana Four Men Arrested And Accused Of Child Sex Abuse In Warrick County February 16th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office arrests four men in child sexual abuse cases. Lenis McClain is accused of molesting a child under 10 years old. The victim talked about the abuse during an interview at Holly’s House. He was released after posting a $10,000 cash bond.

Jonathan Roy is accused of molesting a child under 14 years old. The child reported the abuse at school and was interviewed at Holly’s House. Roy is being held at the Warrick County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.

Justin Jarvis and Robert Owen were arrested Wednesday after a months-long investigation. Detectives learned in October the two had allegedly been in a sexual relationship with a juvenile, and that at least one of the men reportedly exchanged pornographic images the juvenile. Detectives learned that some of the sexual encounters had been recorded from an interview at Holly’s House. Both men were released after each posted a $4,000 cash bond.

